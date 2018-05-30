Mehfil-e-Samma ‘Qawwali night’ on June 2

Theatre Walay Studio would organize ‘Mehfil-e-Samma’ Qawwali Night at the Farm in Islamabad on June 2.

Famous artists Shabih Sen, Wajih Nizami and Hamnawa would perform in the Qawwali Night. Qawwali is form of Sufi devotional music popular in South Asia and across the globe. It is part of a musical tradition that stretches back for more than 700 years.

The Capital residents would be treated to an evening of soul music titled “Mehfil-e-Samma”. Qawwali takes place in the context of a mehfil-e sama”, a “gathering for spiritual listening.”

Originally performed at Sufi shrines or dargahs throughout South Asia, it gained mainstream popularity and international audience in late 20th century.

Qawwali music received international exposure through the work of the late Pakistani singers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sabri Brothers and Aziz Mian largely due to several releases on the real world label.

No one ever performed Qawwali as incredibly as our legends! from Aziz Mian Qawwal to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pakistani has seen incredible Qawwali singers taking this music to the mainstream. Aziz Mian Qawwal and Sabri brothers set the mark of bringing spirituality and romanticism into this music form, whereas Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan invented fusion Qawwali that broke the records of popularity among the international audience.

Such expressive music makes it more natural to fall in love with this Sufiayana Kalam which we already very much admire.—APP

