Mehfil-e-Sama starts at Data Darbar

City Reporter

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri inaugurated the Mehfil-e-Sama in connection with the 974th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Ali Hajveri (RA), known as Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh, here on Thursday.

Religious and spiritual sittings besides Mehfil-e-Naat also began here, which was presided over by Sahibzada Pir Ghulam Moeen-ul-Haq, Sajjada Nasheen of Astana Aalia Golra Sharif.

More than 500 Mashaikh, scholars, Sajjada Nasheens, Qiraat and Naat khawans participating in the sittings.

Punjab Secretary Auqaf Abdul Jabbar Shaheen and Director General Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari was also present. The three-day celebrations of the 974th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Sheikh Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh continued for the second day in Lahore on Thursday. According to private news channel, the Urs began yesterday (Wednesday) after laying chaddar (shawl) at the shrine.

The Punjab government has made special security arrangements and security officials have been deputed on rooftops to ensure the peaceful and smooth Urs celebrations.