Mehfil-e-Naat held at RAC

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) has organized a Mehfil-e-Naat here to coincide with the holy month of Rabi ul Awal. Member Punjab Assembly Momina Waheed was chief guest on the occasion attended by Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, Director PR Hamid Javed, Muhammad Shakil Awan, Nafees Khan and others.

Renowned Naat Khawans Mohsin Ali, Malik Shaukat Awan, Syed Azhar Hussain, Sheikh Waqas, Qadari, Muhammad Waqas Madani, Muhammad Shahbaz, Riaz Ahmed Qadari, Qurban Niazi, Naveed Qadari, Tanvir ul Islam, Hafiz Muhammad Akram and others presented Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool and Darood-o-Salam.—APP

