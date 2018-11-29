Mehfil-e-Naat held at Quaid-i-Azam University

Staff Reporter

A ‘Mehfil-e- ‘Na’at’ organized by the Department of Micro Biology, Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was held recently. The event was arranged in connection with the month of Rabiul Awal. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, QAU, attended ‘Mehfil-e- ‘Na’at’ as chief guest.

While addressing the audience Dr. Muhammad Ali urged the students to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be upon Him) for true success.

He said that Islam has empowered the women with fundamental rights and transformed the beliefs regarding treatment of women. Dr. Muhammad Ali lauded the efforts of organizers and distributed the certificates among participants.

Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences, QAU, Dr. Muhammad Shahab, Chairperson Department of Micro Biology Dr. Rani Faryal and Dr. Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali from Department of Micro Biology also addressed the students.

