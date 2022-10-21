Mehfil-E-Milad held at Fatima Jinnah women university

Mehfil-e-Milad was organized in Fatima Jinnah Women University with religious zeal in connection with the month of Rabi-ul-Awal to celebrate the birthday of our beloved Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Vice Chancellor, Dr. Saima Hamid, the Chairpersons, Faculty members and students attended the Milad. Students from various departments of the university participated through Facebook and youtube live streaming in Mehfil-e-Milad with great reverence and enthusiasm to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ started with the recitation of Quranic verses by Maryam Tahir, student of Mathematics Department followed by the Hamad-e-Baritallah by Syeda Sabrina Bukhari from International Relations Department and Darood Sharif in chorus.

The participants for the Mehfil-e-Milad included Ateeqa Jahangir, Rizwana Ashraf, Rania Munir, Tehreem Ali, Maria Nasreen, Amna Azeem, Noor Ayesha, Ayesha Siddique, Zoha Rehman, Hira Tabassum and Tehreem Ali. Melodious voices of the students held the hall spell bound and made the mehfil more spiritual and a source of inspiration.