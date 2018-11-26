Mehfil-e-Milad for women today

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold Mehfil-e-Milad for women here on November 27 in connection with the Holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal. PNCA has invited renowned Naat Khawan from Idara-e-Sarat-e-Naat to present Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) and Darood-o-Salam while intellectual women and scholars will speak on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) and highlight the teachings of Islam and the significance of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

PNCA organizes various programs to mark the Holy months throughout the year as a regular feature of its activities and seek blessings and peace for mankind and prosperity of the country.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp