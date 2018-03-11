MEHFIL ARTS & PAKISTAN SOCIETY , UNIVERSITY OF MANCHESTER, ORGANIZE SEMINAR ON QAWWALI

London , Mehfil Arts and the Pakistan Society, University of Manchester, have come together to organize a comprehensive seminar on the history, evolution, art, popularity, tradition, and performance of Qawwali.

Titled the History, Art and Practice of Qawwali, the seminar has been developed by renowned writer, speaker and ethnomusicologist Ally Adnan. The seminar will include demonstrations of qawwali by the celebrated Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal and cover topics including the origin and evolution of qawwali, Sufism, the relationship between Islam and qawwali, the music of Pakistan and Northern India, Amir Khusrau’s contribution to the art of qawwali, the various genres and forms of qawwali, the etiquette of participating in a performance of qawwali, and the essential elements of qawwali.

The seminar will be held at 04:00pm on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Vermilion Grand Suite, Manchester. It will precede a performance of classical qawwali by the celebrated Fareed Ayaz – Abu Muhammad Qawwal scheduled for the same evening at the same venue. Admission to the seminar will be free for ticketholders to the performance of qawwali by the Fareed Ayaz – Abu Muhammad Qawwal. The cost of attending the seminar alone is GBP 15.00. Tickets can be purchased at www.mehfilarts.com.

“It is important for us to educate the world about the rich, syncretic culture of South Asia,” says Ally Adnan. “The seminar has been designed to be both informative and entraining. I believe that seminars such as this one will help build bridges within people of different religious, political and cultural persuasions, and promote the art of qawwali all over the world.”

“We have conducted more than forty (40) seminars about qawwali all over the world,” says Ghayoor Ahmed the leader of the Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal troupe. “As descendants of Miyan Saamat Bin Ibrahim, it is our sacred duty to spread the message of qawwali all over the world. We feel that such seminars not only help educate attendees but also make subsequent qawwali performances, which they attend, much more enjoyable and rewarding, for them.”

“Our goal is the bring the music of South Asia to the United Kingdom and Europe in an authentic, pure and faithful manner,” says Uzair Ansari, Director, Mehfil Arts. “Film and television do not always do a good job in presenting South Asian culture in Europe. Our allegiance if to the genuine, unadulterated art of South Asia.”

Qawwali is one of the world’s oldest oral traditions and celebrates love in all its diverse manifestations. Amir Khusrau formalized the genre of qawwali, in the thirteenth century, and over the last eight centuries it has evolved into a universal song of love, peace and brotherhood.

The form of qawwali practiced today was invented by Hazrat Amir Khusrau in the thirteenth century. A poet, scholar, philosopher, politician, and musician, Khusrau defined, documented and established the Khusravi tradition of qawwali, and trained twelve young men – the Qawwal Bachay – in the theory and practice of Khusravi qawwali. Miyan Saamat Bin Ibrahim was the leader of this first group of qawwals. The tradition established by Khusrau has been preserved for more than eight centuries by scions of the Qawwal Bachay and is followed by qawwals all over the world today. Ghayoor-Moiz-Mustafa Qawwal are direct descendants of Miyan Saamat Bin Ibrahim and represent the twenty-seventh generation of the original thirteenth century qawwals. Masters of music, poetry and rhythm, heirs to the institution of Khusrau’s music, expert musicians, and the torchbearers of the Khusravi tradition of qawwali, the brothers are considered to be the foremost young qawwals in the world today. They are known for the authenticity of their musical tradition, a huge repertoire of ancient qawwalis, and an extensive knowledge of raag (musical modes) and taal (rhythm). The qawwali that they perform is the same as the one that was practiced more than eight hundred years ago. Nothing has been allowed to change.

An enthusiastic and indefatigable patron of the arts, Ally Adnan is a well-known writer and speaker on topics of culture, history and the arts. His writings on classical music form a valuable treatise on the theory, culture and practice of music in India and Pakistan. Ally speaks on culture and the arts on radio, television, schools, conferences and research symposia, all over the world. Ally’s areas of expertise are Qawwali and Sufism. He has conducted extensive research in the two areas and is considered a subject matter expert in the field of Qawwali and Sufism. He has conducted seminars, workshops and symposia on Qawwali and all over the world. He also writes and speaks about Hindustani Sangeet, Kathak, Urdu Poetry & Literature, Art and Painting, Jewelry, South Asian Musical Instruments, Tea, and numerous other topics related. Ally also writes for a large number of Pakistani and international publications, on a regular basis.

Mehfil Arts is a London-based performing arts organization, dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural, historical and artistic heritage of South Asia. The organization brings both prominent and upcoming artists from South Asia for concerts, workshops, and seminars about the culture, arts and history, in Europe, and the United Kingdom.