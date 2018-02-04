Mehbooba willing to go even to hell for Kashmir peace

Jammu

Reacting sharply to the remarks of opposition leader Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti says that she “would go to hell thousand times if Kashmir is changed into heaven and future generations live in peace”.

Referring in the assembly to the ruling coalition between the People’s Democratic Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Abdullah had earlier remarked to the Chief Minister, “Save yourself from the BJP’s hellfire.”

Defending the coalition, the CM said the BJP is the single largest party with the biggest-ever assembly mandate in the country.

Stressing that the party was given a mandate by the people in Jammu, Mehbooba said that the BJP legislators were elected by the people and insulting the BJP leaders was unacceptable as it was against democratic principles.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the current situation was a cause for concern but added that the Jammu and Kashmir accession was final and irrevocable.

“The decision taken under the leadership of late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on the state’s accession with the union of India is final and irrevocable,” she said,

“We have to work for strengthening the decision taken by the popular leader like Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. The separatist leaders have taken a different position, and I don’t say that they have no role. Separatists have a role, but we have to explain the fruitfulness of the accession with India to the people in the state.”—KR