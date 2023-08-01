The President of Peoples Democratic Party in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, has said that her party wants resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Me-hbooba Mufti addressing a public gathering in Srinagar said, “We are not the problem. We are the solution. We want a solution to the dispute within the democratic set-up.”

The PDP chief said her party is not the problem, but solution to the issue. she said they were raising their voice for settlement of the Kashmir dispute before August 5, 2019 and would continue their struggle until the Kashmir dispute is settled democratically.

Mehbooba said BJP claims situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal. “Is this peace? You are barging into the houses, insult women and harass them in their houses.

She claimed that the party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had put a precondition before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for govern-ment formation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015, seeking an assurance that Article 370 of the Constitution will not be removed. the BJP backtracked from its commitments and is trying to put pressure on the people of Jammu and Kashmir into subjugation. She said her father Mufti Sayeed was not power-hungry and wanted to deliver Jammu and Kashmir from its problems and troubles.

“When Mufti sahib had 28 seats (in the 2014 Assembly polls), he met Modi and gave his list of conditions for government formation. He took the assurance from the BJP government in India that (Article) 370 will not be touched. He tied their hands. He was not after power, otherwise he would not take three months to form the (coalition) government (in Jammu and Kashmir),” she said.

“Despite having only 16 MLAs (in the 2002 Assembly polls, Mufti sahib told the Congress (which had 20 seats) that he would form the government only if talks were held with Pakistan and Hurriyat leaders,” she said.

“The Advani-Hurriyat talks were held, the Sri-nagar-Muzaffarabad road was reopened and development work got a fillip,” she said.

She said the BJP is trying to convert the entire India into Manipur and appealed to the opposition parties to stay united to counter these attempts.

More than 160 people have lost their lives in Manipur in ethnic clashes that have been going on for almost three months.—KMS