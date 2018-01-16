Mehbooba resorting to blatant lies: APHC

Islamabad

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in Indian occupied Kashmir has denounced puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her statement in so-called legislative assembly, saying that negative statements won’t alter the narrative nor can people be misled by this rhetoric.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “Mehbooba is resorting to blatant lies, and it is her lust for power.” She had also stated that making Kashmir a part of India was the bold and historic decision of Sheikh Abdullah and Hari Singh.

“While refuting the hard realities about Kashmir issue, she is giving wrong interpretations of historical events,” the APHC said, adding: “It is nothing but her deceit to remain in power corridors and as such is tormenting all ethics and historical facts.”

The statement said, “She has no mandate to represent aspirations of people nor is she authorized to decide or say anything about political destiny of Kashmir, the statement is a bundle of lies and quite contrary to basic realities.”—APP