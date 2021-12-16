Mehbooba questions Modi govt’s intentions in IIOJK

Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has questioned the Modi-led Indian government’s Intentions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In her latest tweet, Mehbooba Mufti did not shy away from criticising the Indian government’s ill intentions in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Arresting women in Kashmir marks a new low for the admini-stration that persecutes civilians only to please its masters in Delhi.

She pointed out that the situation is getting worse and instead of reaching out to the people, India is pushing them to the wall, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

This reaction came after two women were ar-rested by Indian forces for raising anti-India slo-gans.

“This is not the first time Mehbooba Mufti has targeted the Indian government’s intentions; she has done it in the past.—KMS