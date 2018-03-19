Mehbooba for opening of silk route through Kashmir

Srinagar

Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti has advocated opening of traditional silk route connecting Kashmir with outside world particularly central Asian nations saying it can play the pivotal role in resolution of the Kashmir issue.

“Right now our geopolitical situation isn’t feasible for opening traditional routes but then nothing is impossible. Opening of the Muzafarabad road seemed impossible but then it was opened,” Mehbooba said while addressing the 7th Buyer-Seller meet at SKICC, here.

She said opening of the silk route was also important because Kashmir’s language, craft, cuisine, music and cultural heritage have come through this route.

“Kashmir was once the gateway to central Asia and that is why Mufti sahab always dreamt of opening all the traditional routes, which are important to solve Kashmir issue,” she said.

Terming the buyer-seller meet as a new beginning towards opening of the traditional routes, Mehbooba said the event marks a step towards establishment of Kashmir as a major international trading market.

“When I saw the list of buyers from across the country and other parts of the world, I thought this depicts the inclusive and colourful outlook of people of Kashmir who are themselves assimilation of many cultures,” she said.

She said it is her firm belief that J&K would soon realize its full potential because of geo-strategic position for its economic development.

“We will continue to strive for connecting to the roots from where Kashmir has acquired a distinct place in India, which in itself is an epitome of diversity,” she said.

Mehbooba told the buyers that they would be able to generate substantial business and profound good news from the Valley, which has been a victim of deliberate attempts of creating negativity.

“The state is opening new dry ports to facilitate shipment of its export goods, which will ease the transportation from this landlocked state and bring us on international trade map,” she said.

Stating that presence of buyers from foreign countries was a good omen for tourist season, Mehbooba said they can act as ambassadors in international trading community.

“The masterpieces you buy and carry from here will act as souvenirs of peace and goodwill,” she said.

“You can send a message that Kashmir inspite of its pain continues to be a creative, resilient, prosperous and hospitable society,” she said.

The CM said that tourists across the globe are invited to Kashmir because every visit of a tourist is an investment in peace.

She said events like buyer-seller meets facilitate people-to-people contact, which ultimately would help in restoring of a sense of normalcy and peace in Kashmir.

Complimenting the local artisans for keeping the Kashmir culture alive during turbulent times, Mehbooba said, “In the products up for sale today, one can see the heart of the Kashmiri artisans.”

“They have safeguarded our culture and crafts with whatever they had their disposal in tough times,” she said.

While complimenting the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for getting in sellers from various parts of the world especially from Turkey, Mehbooba said, “Today you have come as a part of a living exchange of trade and technology, which dates back to the silk route era.”

“For past seven years, we have been recipients of major cultural, social and economic influences from central Asia,” she said adding, “J&K would love to host people from central Asia along with their families.”—RK