Mehbooba discusses Kashmir situation with Modi

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the present political and security scenario of the state.

Sources informed Rising Kashmir that the meeting lasted about for half an hour. Mehbooba stressed on finding ways and means to end the cycle of violence in the State by addressing the element of alienation among youth. She said the people of the State having suffered immensely during the turmoil of past three decades are looking upto the country’s political leadership to support them in getting out of this cycle of uncertainty and deaths.

Reiterating her demand for peaceful engagement with all stakeholders in this regard, the Chief Minister sought more frequent meetings at the highest levels between the two countries. She also favoured the idea that the two Army commands be in touch with each other to minimise the level of tension across the borders in the State which has affected lakhs of people living in these areas.

Mehbooba Mufti also pleaded for taking the cross LoC movement to next higher level by working on opening more historic routes across the LoC and movement of more people to build public confidence in the peaceful engagements. She also pleaded for working for opening Sharda Peth, ancient seat of learning across LoC.—RK