Staff Reporter

Lahore

Acting Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Mehar Ali Shah left for India on Wednesday to hold talks with his Indian counterpart on the ongoing water conflict.

On Monday, Indian Union Minister for Transport and Water Resources Nitin Gadkari said India will dam three Uttarakhand rivers to curb flow of water to Pakistan.

Talking to reporters, Shah told reporters that Kishanganga dam and other projects will likely take place during the talks.