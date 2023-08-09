Mehar Bano has proved her mettle with her acting prowess in Lollywood as the actor slayed the art of remaining under the limelight.

The Churails star never missed out the chance to turn heads with her bold personality and made her image as never shying personality who keeps things transparent.

Besides her onscreen work, she is an avid social media user who delights fans with sizzling snaps and also keeps them updated about her social life.

She now dropped a dance video in which she shakes leg donning an orange tube top and matching pants.

For the unversed, Meher Bano apparently does not bother much as she continues to slay in clothes that many find skimpy or inappropriate. She rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho and appeared in several side roles including Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Zindagi Tamasha.