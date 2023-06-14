Mehar Bano raises temperature with new dance video

Model and actor Mehar Bano never missed out chance to turn heads with her bold personality.

The Daagh star has proved her versatility in many hit projects while in public she made her image as never shying personality who keeps things transparent.

Bano, 29, is an avid social media user who continues to delight fans with sizzling snaps and also keeps them updated about her social life.

Lollywood star now shared a dance video in which she slayed in a skimpy white shirt. The clip shows her throwing shapes on a trending song.

Courtesy: meharbano/Instagram

The clip soon raked thousands of love reactions from Instafam however many users find her bold dress inappropriate. Trolling and outrage over bold wardrobe choices by showbiz stars have become a recurrence in our society, with public figures becoming a target.

For the unversed, Meher Bano apparently does not bother much as she continues to slay in clothes that many find skimpy or inappropriate. She rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho and appeared in several side roles including Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Zindagi Tamasha.