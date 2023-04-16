Mehar Bano comes under fire for posing in bold dress amid Ramadan

Pakistan’s rising star Mehar Bano has proved her versatility in some of the leading projects and she is known for never shying away from keeping things transparent; her bold persona mainly.

The Churails star is an enthusiastic social media geek who delights her fans with sizzling pictures and also keeps them updated about her social life.

Lately, the diva shared stunning pictures, rocking a white cape sleeve solid crop top coupled with a maxi denim skirt with a slit. ‘29’, she captioned the post, apprising her fans that she has turned 29.

Her pictures raked thousands of heart reactions from Instafam however many users find her bold dress inappropriate amid the blessed month, bombarding her pictures with hate speech and derogatory remarks.

Social media reactions

Trolling and outrage over bold wardrobe choices by showbiz stars have become a recurrence in Pakistan, with several public figures becoming a target.

Meher Bano apparently does not bother much as she continues to slay in clothes that many find skimpy or inappropriate. She rose to fame with Kuch Na Kaho and appeared in several side roles including Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 and Zindagi Tamasha.