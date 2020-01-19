Meghan’s father lashes out at her

Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, accused his daughter of “cheapening” the British royal family in part of an interview released a day after Buckingham Palace said Prince Harry and his wife would no longer be working members of the monarchy. The palace announced on Saturday that the couple would no longer use their “Royal Highness” titles and would pay their own way in life. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the whole country wished them “the very best” with the new arrangement. “As I said before … I was sure that the royal family, which has been around a very long time, will find a way forward,” Johnson told Sky News in Germany, where he was attending a summit on Libya. The monarchy was thrown into turmoil earlier this month when Harry and his American former actress wife announced.–AFP