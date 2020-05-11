Meghan to become next prominent influencer for global markets

London

Be it designers or curators, across the world, currently, there are numerous brands wishing to collaborate with Meghan Markle due to her ever-growing online and global presence in the beauty, philanthropy and fashion industry.

The co-founder of the brand Birdies, Bianca Gates refers to Meghan’s continued endorsements as a ‘Markle Sparkle’, a type of marketing which ‘you cannot buy.’ However, now with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry having moved out of the royal family, it is possible that she might offer her endorsements up for brand auctions.

With financial freedom came hefty costs, from having to forgo more personal aspects to their proposed plans to being stripped for military titles, this move seemed to have cost the couple a great deal.

Albeit there is little possibility for Meghan to become a complete spokesperson for many numbers of brands, there is a chance that she might be seen sporting free gifts during future public appearances.

After Meghan Markle joined the Queen’s royal family, the former Duchess had to keep in mind a number of protocols, as well as abide by a number of rules which governed the kind of gifts she was allowed to receive in the past.

The royal family’s gift policy is as follows, ‘The fundamental principle governing the acceptance of gifts by Members of The Royal Family is that no gifts, including hospitality or services, should be accepted which would, or might appear to, place the Member of The Royal Family under any obligation to the donor. In this regard, before accepting any gift, careful consideration should always be given, wherever practicable, to the donor, the reason for and occasion of the gift and the nature of the gift itself. Equally, before declining the offer of a gift, careful consideration should be given to any offence that might be caused by such action.’

With grey areas muddling up this code of conduct, royals will have to proceed with extreme precaution. ‘Obviously anybody would give them anything.—Agencies