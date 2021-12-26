Meghan, Prince Harry’s daughter makes her world debut in their 2021 holiday card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the card via the Archewell Foundation, wishing everyone a happy holiday season.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their daughter six months ago but never shared any pictures of her. Young Lilibet Diana has now made her world debut in their latest holiday card. The family of four was all smiles with the youngest smiling at her mum.

The photo was taken at their Montecito resi-dence in California by Alexi Lubomirski who also took the couple’s engagement photos and wedding portraits. The official photograph was shared by Team Rubicon — a NGO that they have been sup-porting since 2016. The organisation specialises in disaster response and has been recently working to help Afghan refugee families.

The NGO also mentioned that it is thankful to be featured in the family’s holiday card. One side of the card features the family picture while the other lists charitable organisations they support.

The official card was also shared by the Arche-well Foundation via email which said, “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022 we have made donations on your behalf to several organisations that honour and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leaves.”

The former royals have been vocal in the sup-port for paid parental leave and also mentioned it in their card. In the past, Markle also wrote an open letter to American Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to encourage paid family leave.

The couple ended their card with a wish to the recipients and wrote, “We wish you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!”—AP