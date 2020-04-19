Meghan, Prince Harry are house-hunting in Los Angeles

LONDON Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the hunt for a new house in Los Angeles where they shifted from Canada recently. According to TMZ, the couple is looking for a new multi-million dollar home in LA. The celebrity website, while citing unnamed sources close to the couple, reported that the Prince and his wife are searching for a mansion somewhere between $12 million and $18 mil in the superexclusive and super-expensive Bel-Air area of Los Angeles. The website reported that the couple had their eyes on at least one Bel-Air property and that’s definitely the area they want. The website further reported that the couple’s move to LA was Meghan’s doing since she wanted to be in the action. Harry and Meghan stopped their royal duties last month month as they carve out “a progressive new role”, mainly based in North America, where they aim to finance themselves. Meghan, 38, has previously appeared in TV shows and films, such as “Horrible Bosses”, but achieved the greatest fame for her part as ‘Rachel Zane’ in the ongoing “Suits” legal series. She married Harry, sixth-in-line to the British throne, in May 2018 in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle. Moreover, Prince Harry is paying homage to the Team Rubicon UK charity that he once assisted during the 2015-Nepal earthquakes, as the non-profit organization continues to serve the United Kingdom during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Sussex during an interview with military podcast Declassified, heaped praises on Team Rubicon UK’s Op RE:ACT initiative as they have deployed over 200 veterans around the country to provide protective gear as well as food to those in need.—AP