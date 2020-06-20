Meghan Markle’s role to appear in Kristen Stewart starrer on Princess Diana’s life?

Inside details on Princess Diana’s life and death will be unveiled in a new movie starring Kristen Stewart.

Titled Spencer, the movie will be directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain and while the lead role has been revealed, some eagle-eyed royal fans are eager to know who will play Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Other are wondering if Meghan Markle, or her role, will plausibly be featured in the royal drama.

Given the description of the plot of the movie, there is limited to no probability that the former Duchess of Sussex would appear in the Kristen starrer.

According to the synopsis of the movie, “The drama takes place over three days, in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England,” the Deadline reported.

Meanwhile filmmaker Larrain said, “We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie.”