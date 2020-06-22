London

Famous author Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wants to run for president in the future, according to Daily Mail.

The 70-year-old author who appeared in I’m A Celebrity said the wife of Prince Harry has political ambitions and her decision to move to the United States was part of the plan.

Harry and Meghan shifted to US after performing their last duties as senior members of the British royal family in March.

The couple decided to quit their royal roles in order to live a more independent life with their son Archie.

Speaking to FEMAIL!, Lady Campbell said, “I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I’ve been told that one day she wants to run for President.”

She added, “I think everything she is doing, leaving the royal family and moving back to California is part of her plan and she has taken Harry along with her.”

Ever since news of the untimely death of George Floyd came out, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shifted their efforts to fight against the prevailing systemic racism and overwhelming injustice black people face all over the US.

According to a source close to the Daily Mail, Meghan believes her “gnawing urgency to uproot from England” was the hand of fate and with her move behind her, wishes to use her voice to create change.

The former Duchess is also considering a dive into the world of politics so she may make a difference from within the system within.

The source was quoted saying, “Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she’s been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution,” the source said. “Meghan feels like her mission goes far beyond acting. She said she wants to use her voice for change and hasn’t ruled out a career in politics.”

That is not to say Meghan has not already begun her work into changing the status quo, during her speech with students at Immaculate Heart High in Los Angeles, she claimed, “As we’ve all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of L.A. has been absolutely devastating.”—AP