Meghan Markle felt silenced, unprotected

London

Meghan Markle’s most recent ongoing lawsuit has brought to light a number of instances in the royal family where the former Duchess felt “tremendous emotional distress.”

Amid the ongoing case against The Mail on Sunday, a report by E!News claims that the former Duchess felt ‘unprotected’ and even ‘silenced’ during her time in the royal family.

According to a document released by Meghan’s legal team, “[Meghan Markle] had become the subject of a large number of false and damaging articles by the U.K. tabloid media, specifically by the [Mail on Sunday], which caused tremendous emotional distress and damage to her mental health.”

The document went on to say, “As her friends had never seen her in this state before, they were rightly concerned for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and prohibited from defending herself.”

The document in question also touched upon the anonymous conversations that occurred between Meghan’s friends and People, for Meghan was “unaware” of any such interviews.

“Had the Claimant been asked or been given the opportunity to participate, she would have asked the KP Communications Team to say on the record that she had not been involved with the People magazine article, as she had not been.”

Entertainment Tonight on the other hand reports that Meghan’s friends decided to speak out after finding out that she had been silenced. “This shared frustration amongst [her] friends left everyone feeling silenced, as it appeared that other so-called sources were able to disseminate false statements. While the people who knew her best were told that they needed to remain silent.—AFP