News Desk

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, described parenthood as “magic” as the first-time mom and her husband, Prince Harry, debuted their newborn son to the world Wednesday at Windsor Castle. “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing,” Meghan, 37, said as Harry, 34, held their son in his arms. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” Meghan, who gave birth Monday at 5:26 a.m. local time, described the baby, whose name will be announced later, as “the dream.” “He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm,” said Meghan, prompting Harry to joke beside her, “I wonder who he gets that from.” “He’s just been the dream, so it’s been a special couple days,” added Meghan, who was last seen in an official public appearance in March.