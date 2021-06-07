Meghan, Harry blessed with baby girl, named after Queen, Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been blessed with a healthy baby girl on Friday. The couple’s child Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, according to a representative for Prince Harry and Meghan. Their daughter weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

Lilibet, her first name, is a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen’s nickname. Her middle name is Diana, in honour of her grandmother and Harry’s mother. The infant is the ninth in line to the throne of the United Kingdom.

The couple issued a statement along with the announcement on Sunday, writing, “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

The announcement was not accompanied by any images of the infant or the Sussexes.

In May 2018, Harry married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. Archie, their son, was born a year later.

Meghan and Harry stated in early 2020 that they would be leaving their royal responsibilities and migrating to North America, citing “unbearable intrusions” and “racist attitudes” in the British media. They live in Montecito, California, a luxury neighbourhood near Santa Barbara.

The birth follows Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous television encounter with Oprah Winfrey in March. The pair spoke about their difficult conversations regarding the skin colour of their first child, losing royal protection, and the enormous pressures that drove Meghan to consider suicide.

The couple’s charges of racism were described as “concerning” by Buckingham Palace. The royal family said that the matter will be dealt with confidentially.

On mental illness, Winfrey and Harry recently partnered on Apple TV+’s mental health series “The Me You Can’t See.”

Meghan disclosed last year that she experienced a miscarriage in July 2020, detailing the heartbreaking event in the hopes of healing others.

Harry said the royal family cut him off financially at the start of 2020 after expressing intentions to resign down from his positions months before the miscarriage. But, with the money his mother, Princess Diana, left behind, he was able to provide security for his family.

Meghan expressed her concerns over her son’s lack of a royal title in an interview with Winfrey, saying that he would be denied security if he didn’t have one. She was more worried about her son’s safety and protection than the title of “prince.”

Meghan said that she couldn’t understand why the royal family was concerned about her son’s skin colour. It was difficult for her to “compartmentalise” such conversations, she claimed.

Harry, too, said that Meghan’s treatment had a long-term influence on his relationship with his family.

In March 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their withdrawal from royal responsibilities, citing intrusive and racist attitudes in the British media against the duchess.

Despite his departure from royal responsibilities, Harry’s status in the line of succession to the monarchy has not changed.

Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as Prince Harry and his son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, remain in the top seven.

Prince Andrew, who was born second in line in 1960, has dropped to the ninth position as a result of Lilibet’s birth.

