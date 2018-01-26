Mega protest rally against India

Brussels

EU – Pak friendship federation organised a protest mortar rally at Brussels. The rally started from popular Brussels monument “ATOMIUM” and finished at “Prominent Expo centre Brussels”.

The people belonging to Pak diaspora, Indian minorities including Sikhs and Dalits, Human Rights activists, freelance journalists participated.

The participants raised slogans against Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir and other Indian occupied regions such as Assam, Tripura, Nagaland, Sikkim And Manipur. Participants were holding and displaying posters and panaflex (Free Assam, Free Tripura, Free Khalistan, Free IOK, India stop atrocities over minorities) placed on their vehicles depicting Indian brutalities.

They demanded from European Union, U.N. and other international organisations to seriously ponder upon grievances of unarmed and innocent people of IOK and Indian Minorities and demand of emancipation from tyrant clutches of India. The subject rally was witnessed by huge number of European and Global tourists, who were roaming in the areas of Atomium – Expo (Brussels).

Being first motor rally of its kind in Europe invited the attention of European union/ European community and various European Media outlets.