Mega ‘Pakistan Paper & Stationery Show’ from 20th

Salim Ahmed

Mega “Pakistan Paper & Stationery Show” will be held at Lahore Expo Center on April 20th and 21st from 9:30 am to 7:00 pm. Provincial Ministers, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and people from different walks of life will attend this Mega Show. The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid hoped that this mega show will help highlight the untapped potential of Paper & Stationery sector of the country which has the ability to give huge benefits to the economy.

He urged the entrepreneurs to ensure their full participation as Mega “Pakistan Paper & Stationery Show” will help built awareness of their brands, will give competitive advantage over their competitors and will also help image building of their company at international level. He said that Mega “Pakistan Paper & Stationery Show” will also pave way for joint ventures in this particular sector between the local and foreign businessmen. He also urged the government to support such initiatives that are actually a national service.