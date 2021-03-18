Meezan Bank signs MoU with Chapal Builders & Developers

Staff Reporter Karachi

Meezan Bank, the Best Bank in Pakistan has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Chapal Builders & Developers, one of the oldest real estate builders and developers in Pakistan, to offer Shariah-compliant housing finance solutions for Chapal’s flagship residential project Chapal Courtyard.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Arshad Majeed, Group Head Consumer Finance Meezan Bank and Mr. Jawad Chapal, Director Chapal Builders at the project’s site location, adjacent to Chapal Sun City near Safoora Chowk, Scheme 33, Karachi.

The event was also attended by Mr. Ahmed Chapal, Director Chapal Builders and Mr. Faisal Saifullah, Head Housing Finance – Meezan Bank.

Under this MoU, Meezan Bank will offer customised Shariah-compliant housing finance solutions to customers who intend to purchase apartments in Chapal Courtyard.

Being the pioneer of Islamic Housing Finance in Pakistan, Meezan Easy Home product has been refined to enable all the segments of society to have easier access to this facility.