Meezan Bank signs agreement with Pirani Group for Motorbike Ijara

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Meezan Bank has signed an agreement with Pirani Group of Companies, a trusted name in the manufacturing of two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles, auto parts, vans, minivans, trucks and tractors, to offer all variants of power and superpower bikes through Meezan Bike Ijarah, which is Pakistan’s first Shariah-compliant bike financing facility offering easy and affordable monthly payments for the customers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Arshad Majeed – Group Head, Consumer Finance, Meezan Bank and Naveed Usman Pirani – Director, Pirani Group Of Companies at a ceremony held at Pirani Group of Companies Head Office here.

Through this understanding, Meezan Bank will be a preferred financier for Power and Super Power bikes. The Bank’s vast nationwide network of over 600 branches will enable Pirani Group to make its products available to a very large audience.

Group Head, Consumer Finance of Meezan Bank, Arshad Majeed said, “In Pakistan, the demand for motorbikes is ever-growing and Meezan Bank’s collaboration with Pirani Group of Companies augurs well for the companies as well as the evolving market needs and industry.”

Pirani Group Of Companies, Naveed Usman Pirani said, “There is a high demand of Pakistani branded bikes in the market and our affiliation with Meezan Bank will facilitate those consumers, who are unable to make one-time lump sum payments by allowing them to purchase new motorbikes on easy and affordable instalments.”