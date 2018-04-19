Meezan Bank signs agreement with FetchSky

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Meezan Bank and FetchSky, a Pakistan based information technology services provider, has inked an agreement to integrate FetchSky’s Peekaboo Connect platform to transform the way Bank’s discounts and promotions are presented to customers.

Through this facility, which will be integrated on the Bank’s website, Mobile Application and Social Media Channels, users can now check out the latest discounts and deals, as well as Branch, ATM and Deal locations that are nearest to their own location. With an interactive platform, Peekaboo Connect integrates multiple features such as location maps, user ratings, reviews, partner menus, details of services, picture gallery of outlets and offers by all partners at desired local as well as international locations, with the Bank’s digital channels.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Ariful Islam, the Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank and Mr. Mehdi Hassan Haryani, Founder and CEO of FetchSky along with their teams.

Ariful Islam, Deputy CEO of Meezan Bank said: “We are glad to collaborate with a company that shares our passion for innovation and provides cutting edge solutions to its customers. Deploying Peekaboo Connect will not only improve the overall quality of our customer experience but it will also enable us to serve our customers in a more personalized manner.”

Mehdi Hassan Haryani, Founder & CEO of Fetch Sky, said “Our innovative look on Digital Space through Peekaboo Connect enhances the customer experience and draws actionable analytics through consumer intelligence.

It’s an immense pleasure to partner with Meezan Bank – Pakistan’s first & largest Islamic network in Pakistan’s banking landscape.”