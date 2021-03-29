Meezan Bank, Outfitters join hands for transaction banking collection services

Staff Reporter Karachi

Meezan Bank, the Best Bank in Pakistan recently joined hands with Outfitters, a fashion retail brand to streamline their Transaction Banking Collection Services.

Under this agreement, Meezan Bank, through the provision of its state-of-the-art online banking solution, named eBiz+, will enable Outfitters to fully automate its outlet collections.

The partnership will further create value for Outfitters by serving as an end-to-end transaction banking solution delivering efficiency, controls and operational excellence while ensuring world class cyber security standards.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed – Group Head, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Meezan Bank & Mr. Faisal Farooq – Group CFO, Outfitters.

Also present were Mr. M. Saqib Ashraf – Head of Transaction Banking, Meezan Bank and Mr. Kamran Khursheed – CEO & Founder, Outfitters.

Mr. Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, while speaking at the occasion said, “We are pleased that this strategic partnership between the two organizations will enable Meezan Bank to provide innovative and secure transaction banking solutions to meet Outfitters’ growing business needs.”