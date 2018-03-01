Meezan Bank, IBA sign agreement for fee collection

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank recently signed a fee collection agreement with the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi (IBA). Under this agreement, the Bank will provide Payments & Cash Management services to IBAthrough the Bank’sstate-of-the-art web based electronic solution ‘eBiz+’.

The agreement was signed by Ijaz Farooq, Group Head Retail Banking- Meezan Bank and Moeid Sultan, Director Finance- IBA.

This agreement between IBA Karachi and Meezan Bank is a testimony of the Bank’s expertise in the field of payment and cash management services through which the Bank provides digitalized collections solutions to its clients for a hassle-free banking experience.