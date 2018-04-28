Meezan Bank holds seminar on Islamic banking

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic Bank and Punjab University jointly organized an awareness seminar on “Shariah way of banking, products, similarities and differences with conventional banking at Al-Razi Hall. The seminar was aimed at providing a multitude of learning opportunities to the academia and general public by increasing the understanding and implementation of Islamic banking knowledge in true letter and spirit. Mufti Muaz Ashraf Usmani, Shariah Research Scholar at Meezan Bank graced the occasion as the guest speaker. He briefed the audience about the concepts and application of modern day Islamic banking and also clarified the common misconceptions prevalent about Islamic banking. The seminar was attended by more than 150 participants, which included heads of various departments, faculty members and students from various disciplines. Banking professsionals including Mr Chaudhry Asif Javed, Area Manager, Mr.Mohsin Masood, Branch Manager, Mr .Huzaifa Umer, Regional Shariah Coordinator and Mr.Muhammad Khalid, Area Salses Manager from Meezan Bank were also present there.s