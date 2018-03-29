Meeting with PM to bear positive outcomes: CJP

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Wednesday that work is underway on the directives of the court and issues will be resolved soon especially after his meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday.

The CJP was heading the bench hearing a case pertaining to medicines and injections being stolen from hospitals when he made these remarks.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney General said that following the court orders the ministry concerned has sent the summary regarding hospital executives in Islamabad to the Establishment Division.

Upon this, the Cheif Justice Nisar remarked that the court orders are being implemented quickly.