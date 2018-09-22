Meeting should have substance

INDIA has, once again, acted in haste to sabotage an understanding between the two countries that their Foreign Ministers should meet on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York. Following letter of Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi proposing meeting between Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj, both Islamabad and New Delhi confirmed that there would be a meeting but immediately afterwards India backtracked on flimsy grounds.

According to media reports, India cancelled the meeting over killing of its three policemen in Indian occupied Kashmir and release of postal stamps glorifying martyred Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani. While announcing cancellation of the meeting, spokesman of the Indian External Affairs Ministry claimed that behind Pakistan’s proposal for talks to make a fresh beginning ‘the evil agenda of Pakistan stands exposed and the true face of Prime Minister of Pakistan has been revealed to the world and that too in the first few months itself’. It is lamentable that New Delhi scuttled prospects of the meeting but is trying to put blame on Pakistan. In fact, India was never serious in talks or having substantial meeting with Pakistan at any level and it has been wriggling out of the dialogue process on one pretext or the other. Pakistan has nothing to do with what is happening in Occupied Kashmir where an indigenous freedom struggle has been going on against Indian subjugation. Indian forces are trampling human and fundamental rights and Kashmiris have stood up against tyranny of the occupation forces. Pakistan, therefore, cannot be blamed for what Indian troops get in response to their killing spree. Indian intentions became clear when (referring to New York meeting) External Affairs spokesperson said ‘this is just a meeting; too much should not be read into the proposed meeting’. Rejection by India of Prime Minister Imran’s proposal for holding of SAARC summit in Islamabad also confirmed the impression that India was absolutely not serious in having meaningful engagement with Pakistan. In this backdrop, Pakistan must not beg for photo shoot meetings that serve no purpose except wrong impression of talks between the two countries.

