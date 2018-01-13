Meeting reviews progress of Shahbaz Sharif Park

Rawalpindi

Progress of Shahbaz Sharif Park being constructed at Rawal Road with a cost of Rs87.931 million was reviewed here on Friday.

Chairman, Steering Committee Sports Punjab Muhammad Hanif Abbasi chaired the meeting held at commissioner office and attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, Director Development Noureen Bashir, DG PHA Capt. (R) Anwar, ADC (G) Maliha Jamal, CO MC Rawalpindi Khalid Javed Goraya and officials of other departments concerned.

Hanif Abbasi said the construction work of the park should be completed within shortest possible timeframe. It was a big project which includes cricket ground, gym, food court, walking tracks, mosque, play area, swings, horticulture, badminton court and football ground, he added.

He said keeping in view the modern trends, significant changes were made in the design of the park to provide a quality recreational site to the citizens.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry speaking on the occasion said, the park would be a great addition to the existing recreational facilities and the best source for public to maintain their physical health.

He further said the project would also help promote healthy activities in the society. Abbasi said parks and recreational sites were good sources for people to spend their leisure time in a positive way. He said the Punjab government had not only developed new parks rather upgraded the old ones as well.—APP