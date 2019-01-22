Meeting reviews progress on retrieval of encroached forest land

Chief Commissioner Aamir Ahmed Ali on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the drive launched to vacate forest land from encroachers.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner ICT, District collector and forest officers from Rawalpindi, a press release said.

The meeting was informed that out of eight forest blocks two were still being demarcated through Survey of Pakistan.

However, it was informed that Margalla Block 1 and 6 had been completely demarcated and cleared from all encroachments, getting vacated 897 acres land.

Similarly Maira-2 measuring 406 acres land had been cleared while progress on Maira-1 was under way.

Besides, Tumair-2 and 4 had being cleared. About 50 acres land in Tumair-1 and 161 acres land in Tumair -3 had been recovered and handed over to the concerned forest department. The chief commissioner directed forest department and ICT administration to keep the areas cleared, protect and devise an effective strategy to get the all encroached land vacated and ensure demarcation of the official land.—APP

