Meeting reviews overseas bodies performance

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Shaukat Ali has said solving problems of overseas Pakistanis is among top priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was chairing a meeting called to review performance of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees of Lahore division via video, here on Thursday. Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Commissioner Pasand Khan Buledi also briefed the meeting about the complaints resolved, referred, or pending at the Lahore division committee.