Meeting reviews implementation of Auto Policy

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Since the operationalization of new auto policy Automotive Development Policy (ADP 2016-21), various investors have shown interest to invest in the Auto Sector of Pakistan under the new policy.

In order to facilitate the prospective investors under Auto Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21 and to exchange views regarding concerns of auto companies in the light of the said policy, a meeting was scheduled under the joint Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production and Secretary Board of Investment (BOI), says a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by various auto companies the Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production, and other officers of ministry, Board of Investment and EDB.

It is important to highlight that the Category-A Greenfield investment status has recently been granted to four auto investors under the relevant policy and rules in vogue that was Nishat Motor Pvt Ltd, Lahore, Kia Lucky Motors Pakistan Ltd, Karachi, Regal Automobiles Industries Ltd, Karachi and United Motors Pvt Ltd, Lahore.

Secretary Ministry of Industries and production highlighted that the companies awarded with Green field Investment status would be required to enter into “Agreement” with Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure compliance to the conditions of the Automotive Development Policy 2016-21 relevant SRO’s and various timelines for completion of the projects for availing incentives under the said policy,

Once the agreement is signed between the investors and the Ministry, the concerned Auto sector investors would be available for signing and countersigning of all concerned by Monday, July 17, 2017.

Various issues and questions of the Auto Industry representatives were clarified on the spot by officers of EDB, BoI and MoIP.

Both the Federal Secretaries ensured that in the near future the remaining auto investors would also be awarded the status of Green or Brown field investment status in speedy fashion.

Participants representatives of the Auto sector expressed their complete satisfaction over the facilitation and support of BoI, MoIP and EDB and the investors applications processing and evaluation in the shortest possible time.