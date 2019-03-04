Meeting reviews cleanliness drive

Staff Reporter

Punjab Local Bodies Secretary Capt (R) Saif Anjum and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Khalid Nazir on Sunday visited different areas of the provincial capital and reviewed the ongoing cleanliness operation. LWMC sources said on Sunday that Saif Anjum said that

all resources were being utilized to keep Lahore clean.

Shadman waste transfer station, Ichhra, Ferozpur Road, Garhi Shahu, Hali Road Gulberg, Mozang and other areas were visited.

The LWMC MD said that special cleanliness operation would continue in the city till Tuesday. Saif Anjum, Khalid Nazir, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed also visited Lakhodair landfill site where detailed briefing was given on dumping and other matters. It is pertinent to mention here that LWMC staff was carrying out cleanliness work despite rain and officers were also present in the field.

Share on: WhatsApp