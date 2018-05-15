Meeting regarding anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev held

City Reporter

A meeting regarding anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev and Maharaja Ranjeet Sing was held here on Monday.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Muhammad Tariq presided over the meeting while Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Security Officer Fazal Rabbi besides officials of police, Army, Rangers WAPDA, Customs, Railway, Immigration and representatives of other department attended it.The secretary said that foolproof security arrangement would be made and departments concerned were also helping.