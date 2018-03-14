Islamabad

The Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research and President of PARC Board of Governors Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan presided over the 42nd Meeting of PARC BoG held at PARC HQs on Tuesday. In the meeting of the PARC Board of Governors, the Board discussed research priorities and various issues of agriculture sector which include minutes of last BoG meeting, progress review 2016-17, production planning, cost of productions, crops scenario, policies for research, seed purity and quality, technologies, innovations future planning and the research agenda for 2017-18. Federal Minister welcomed the Board of Governors Members of Board of Governors on their participation in the meeting. Federal Minister hoped that all new members will utilize their vision and experience in revitalizing agricultural research in the country. He also added that PARC has played a vital role towards improving the agriculture sector in various ways over the past.—PR