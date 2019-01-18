Meeting of QAU syndicate held

Staff Reporter

173rd meeting of the Syndicate of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of QAU, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali. The meeting discussed 100 agenda items and reviewed various administrative matters.

The meeting confirmed the proceedings of the 172nd meeting of the Syndicate and approved the proceedings of the Finance & Planning and Academic Council meetings. The members also approved the recommendations of the 135th meeting of the Selection Board and a proposal regarding establishment of Directorate of Students’ Affairs at QAU.

The meeting was attended by Raja Khurram Nawaz, Member National Assembly, Dr. Ghulam Raza Bhatti, Member, Higher Education Commission (HEC). Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, Senior Dean QAU, Prof. Dr. Tasawar Hayat, QAU, Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, QAU, Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Registrar, QAU and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Share on: WhatsApp