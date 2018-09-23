Meeting of FPCCI body on ‘Media, Youth Dev’ held

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The third meeting of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Standing Committee on “Media and Youth Development” held here on Sunday.

FPCCI Vice President Waheed Ahmed, Shakeel Ahmed Dhingra, Miss Saeeda Bano, Rizwan Jafer, Miss Hadil Shah and Miss Asma Saif attended the meeting. Chief Guest of this event was renowned personality of media and film industry Sahir Lodhi and other respected guests were famous Senior TV actor Mr. Shehzad Malik and Miss Asma Umar Khan.

The meeting was aimed at motivating and guiding large number of youth who is interested to join media industry.

Participants and especially guest speakers from media shared their valuable knowledge and experience with young audience who wants to join media industry and enlightened about expected hurdles and their solutions.

Share on: WhatsApp