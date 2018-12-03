Meeting held to promote religious harmony

Rawalpindi

A get together lunch was held at the residence of Chief Executive Murree Brewery Company, Mr. Isphanyar Bhandara.

The purpose of this lunch was to bring together the various religious minorities of Pakistan and to promote harmony and close ties amongst them, this ceremony was attended by many dignitaries and representatives of every minority group of Pakistan who thanked Isphanyar Bhandara for taking this initiative as it is the need of the hour to promote interfaith harmony in Pakistan during these difficult times.

Isphanyar Bhandara also thanked everyone who attended the ceremony for showing their support for this event and he hoped that get together like this would help to cement stronger ties amongst communities across Pakistan.—PR

