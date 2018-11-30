Meeting held regarding Punjab Day care fund society

Staff Reporter

A meeting regarding Punjab Day Care Fund Society (PDCF) was held at Women Development Department, Lahore.

The meeting, which was chaired by Minister Women Development Department, Ms. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, was attended by Secretary WDD, Ms. Irum Bukhari, Director DWD, Mr. Arshad and other senior officers of the department. Secretary WDD briefed the Minister about the mandate and vision of PDCF, highlighting that so far, 109 applications for establishment of Day Care Centers (DCCs) throughout the province had been approved to facilitate working women.

The Minister was also informed that 75 DCCs were already functional and Women Development Department had begun consultations to expand.

