Meeting expectations of masses to be a challenge for new govt: RITBA

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

The new government should pay special attention to the looming economic crisis as masses have voted them for a change. The mood in the country is one of unbridled optimism especially among PTI’s young supporters who believe the party can build a corruption-free and prosperous country.

In this regard, Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) on Sunday welcomed the election of Imran Khan as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan. Setting high hopes on Prime Minister Imran Khan it said that his long struggle has resulted in a change but his real test has started new.

The masses and the business community is sure that he will fulfil your promises and take Pakistan to where it should be, said Syed Tauqeer Bukhari, President Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association. He said that the new government inherits mounting problems at home and abroad, including a fracture with the US, neighbouring Afghanistan, and nuclear-armed rival India.

Khan has offered an olive branch to India and called for mutually beneficial ties with the United States which must be reciprocated in the future, he demanded. Imran’s biggest challenge will be managing expectations among his followers and voters, he said, adding that the government must urgently decide whether to request more loans from China or ask the International Monetary Fund for a package.

