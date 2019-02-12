Meeting discusses steps to prevent dengue spread

Rawalpindi

Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Saima Younas Tuesday directed officials to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to check mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements, she directed to devise an effective anti-dengue micro plan, keeping in view the blemish of the last year. No dengue case has been detected in the new year but there was need to formulate a comprehensive plan for the ongoing year to prevent the spread of dengue larvae in the summer season, she added.

She urged the public to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water after rain to guard against mosquito-borne diseases including dengue fever.—APP

