Meeting discusses development of eight Balochistan districts

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research, Omar Hamid Khan chaired the consultative meeting on development of Southern Balochistan under various modalities on Tuesday. The districts included Washuq, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Lasbella, Awaran, Khuzdar and Gwadar.

Federal Secretary, Omar Hamid Khan briefed about the ongoing PSDP activities in Southern Balochistan. Implementation of Prime Minister’s National Agriculture Emergency Program through Provincial Govt in Balochistan worth Rs. 43 billions including Federal share Rs. 12 billion is in process.

Promotion of olive cultivation under a PSDP project is happening: 375,000 planted and 350,000 to be planted in current year. Another project, Productivity enhancement in pulses is also in process. Foot & Mouth Disease control and Peste Des Petits Ruminants eradication projects are being launched in CFY. There is horizontal Development of Cotton in Balochistan through capacity building, technology transfer and ginning facilitation.

Omar Hamid Khan mentioned about the key sectoral issues of crops & horticulture in Southern Balochistan. He was of the point of view that lack of technological awareness, conventional varieties and farming methods, low mechanization and unavailability of regular electric supply for water and absence of HEIS are the main issues.

He briefed about the key interventions including creation of job opportunities through ALF (Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries) Skills Enhancement Program, provision of subsidized inputs (certified seeds, fertilizers, machinery etc), multiplication of seed to overcome National crisis, promotion of high value crops (Pistachio, Olives etc), agro-based industry for value addition through Private sector and establishment of FMD free Zone in Mirani dam area including allied facilities of processing, cold chain etc.

Omar Hamid Khan said that all ongoing PSDP schemes including Prime Minister’s National Agriculture Emergency Program, target whole of Balochistan.

For Southern Balochistan, an exclusive Agriculture package is proposed including, Proposed Projects to be funded from PSDP, proposed Projects to be funded from PSDP + ADP or proposed Projects to be funded under PPP mode.